Posted: Apr 28, 2020 11:00 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2020 11:00 AM

Ty Loftis

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio would like to thank the Tower Two Recovery Nurses who have masks provided from the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church.

The Tower Two Recovery Nurses provide excellent care for those in recovery from surgery. The Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church has helped keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio thank the Tower Two Recovery Nurses for their hard work and the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church for providing masks. If you would like to submit a Hometown Hero, go to Bartlesvilleradio.com and click on the Hometown Hero link.