Posted: Apr 29, 2020 3:52 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2020 3:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Schools have rescheduled their graduation for Friday, June 26th at 7:30 in the evening. The new date is contingent upon all social distancing bans being lifted by this time and the graduation will take place at Ormond Beach Memorial Stadium.

In a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon, Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash said the following:

“Given this year's unprecedented disruption, the Class of 2020 will definitely go down in history as having the most memorable of graduation ceremonies. Graduation is a most significant time for families and friends to celebrate the accomplishments of our young people. In setting this date however, we also realize that safety measures for large public gatherings may still be in place. For that reason we will make plans for a “virtual type graduation” in the event we need to cancel the June 26th ceremony for safety reasons.”

Cash went on to say that a virtual graduation isn't the school's preference, but an alternate plan must be in place if necessary.