Posted: May 01, 2020 11:17 AMUpdated: May 01, 2020 11:19 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will be re-opening to the public on Monday, May 11th. As a precautionary measure, all employees will be required to be tested for the COVID-19 virus before returning to work.

Only tests from the Osage Nation Health Center will be accepted. If you have already been tested, you don’t need to be tested again. Tests are being given alphabetically from Friday through Tuesday. Only two tests will be given per vehicle.

If employees don’t receive a phone from an administrator, they can assume the test was negative and he or she can return to work on Monday, May 11th.