Posted: May 01, 2020 3:35 PMUpdated: May 01, 2020 3:49 PM

Garrett Giles

Congratulations, to Michelle Kerr for winning day three of Bartlesville Radio's My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt. Kerr won a Mr. Klean Gift Car, which is good for three platinum washes from Mr. Klean Car Wash plus some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

Kerr won the gift card by going to the Mr. Klean website - MrKleanexpress.com - and finding out where the three Mr. Klean Car Wash locations are.

Kerr said her moms are special because, her parents divorced when she was a year old. She said her dad remarried when she was two years old. Between them, there were 6 children. Kerr said they merged two families and became one. She said her mom's set an amazing example of how important it is to raise children together, even before co-parenting was a word. Kerr said her mom's worked hard making sure they spent holidays and birthdays together when possible and, that their parents were there, all three of them.

When Kerr's mom was having personal issues, making choices that weren't in their best interest, not hers, her dad and stepmom (mom) always stepped up and did what was necessary. Kerr said her mother has even thanked her stepmom for being their constant when she couldn't be. She said she could go on and on but, there's not enough time or space. She said she is very thankful to have had two moms. What one didn't teach her, the other did.

It's our first ever Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt! Bartlesville Radio and our participating sponsors are saluting Mom for Mother's Day and giving you chances to win gifts for her each day through Mother's Day.

You will be asked each day to go the website of our daily featured business and discover something in our Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt. When you find it, email that information to mom@bartlesvilleradio.com and also tell us why your mom is priceless.

One lucky winner will be drawn each day before 5:00 p.m. You have a chance at winning a specific prize each day and qualifying for the grand prize plus some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

All entries will be eligible for the grand prize: a stay at the Price Tower, Gallery/Tower tours and a Copper Bar Gift Certificate.

Stay tuned to your favorite station on Monday to find out how you can win a $100 flower bouquet from Flowerland.