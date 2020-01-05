Posted: May 02, 2020 1:11 PMUpdated: May 02, 2020 1:11 PM

Tom Davis

Friday's Capitol Call powered by Phillips 66 came on the first day of the Governor's planned phased of "Open Up and Revocer Safely" in Oklahoma.

Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Derrel Fincher and Representative Judd Strom each weighed in on the first day of the safe reopening of the state, the state budget and what's next for the people and the state as we move forward.