Posted: May 04, 2020 2:58 PMUpdated: May 04, 2020 3:00 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers football team will be dawning shiny new helmets in the fall assuming the football season takes place. The team Gone is the block, underlined ‘DEWEY’ that the Doggers have worn on the side of their helmets for the past several season. The Doggers instead opted for a script, ‘Dewey’ and a multi-colored triple stripe over the dome of the helmet. Head coach Trent Turner talks about the motivation to change the look.

Turner said the design was inspired by the Florida Gators classic helmets. The Doggers introduced new Adidas jerseys prior to the 2019 season and will continue with that same look. While it has been a tough offseason for anyone involved in athletics Turner is hoping the team can get to get to the field soon. The Doggers have a scheduled team camp at Inola High School set for June 25-26.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Dewey Football / Twitter)