Posted: May 05, 2020 3:59 PMUpdated: May 05, 2020 4:35 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing four counts, including first degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and intoxication.

According to an affidavit, David Porbeck was arrested on Monday evening after he broke into a home in Dewey and collapsed on the kitchen floor. The affiant stated that an officer with the Dewey Police Department had chased Porbeck and detained him upon arrival.

Porbeck was being evaluated by paramedics when the affiant arrived. According to the affidavit, Porbeck was lying in the grass with his eyes closed. He was not breathing heavily at this time, nor would he respond to questioning for quite some time.

A sling was on Porbeck's right arm and he would complain of pain when he was moved or touched. The affiant stated that Porbeck was sweating profusely and requesting a drink of water. It was observed that Porbeck's muscles throughout his body would twitch involuntarily. Porbeck's demeanor is said to have gone from calm to angry and nervous and back to calm in rapid succession.

It was determined that Porbeck was intoxicated on methaphetamines. A bag in Porbeck’s possession revealed a loaded syringe with a white crystalline substance. A NAROTEST kit produced a positive result for methamphetamine. A pat search of Porbeck produced a zip lock baggie with 2.6 grams of a white powdery substance, which has been sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for testing.

Due to Porbeck's level of intoxication and previous injury, he was transported to the Jane Phillips Medical Center via ambulance to be evaluated and stabilized.

Upon speaking to the home owner, it was discovered that Porbeck defeated a lock on a storm door. When the owner heard a noise at her front door, she opened the door and Porbeck fell inside of her residence.

The owner told law enforcement that Porbeck was holding a folding knife in one hand and an empty bottle in the other. The owner further stated that Porbeck stood back up, walked into her kitchen where he collapsed again and asked for some water.

This is when the owner called 911. When the owner called 911, Porbeck allegedly left the residence through the back door.

Bond for Porbeck was set at $50,000. He is to return to court on Friday, May 22nd at 9:00 a.m. in front of Judge Linda Thomas.