Posted: May 06, 2020 3:07 PMUpdated: May 06, 2020 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gave a COVID-19 update on Wednesday afternoon and said the target date to begin phase two of Oklahoma's open and recover plan is still next Friday. This would allow for non-essential travel to resume and organized sports can begin operating again, given proper social distancing guidelines.

Stitt commends Oklahoman's for the great job they have done in washing their hands regularly and abiding by the social distancing guidelines. He says if we stop doing these things, case numbers could go up, forcing the phase two opening date to be pushed back.

Stitt said there are more than 80 testing sites available. Stitt added that if there is someone who feels as if they need a test, don't hesitate to get one.