Posted: May 07, 2020 2:40 PMUpdated: May 07, 2020 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

As of Wednesday evening, just under 58 percent of Americans had responded to the United States Census. In Oklahoma, that number drops to 51.7 percent.

Locally, Washington County leads the way with over 60 percent of households across the county responding to the 2020 census. Nowata County has seen nearly 33 percent of people respond and Osage county trails with only 27 percent of respondents completing the census. Recruiting Assistant with the Census Bureau, Kathy Tippin explains why completing the census is so important.

For those needing to respond, you may do so online, through the mail or by phone. All information submitted is private and confidential.