Posted: May 07, 2020 3:07 PM

Congratulations, to Heather Cruz for winning day seven of Bartlesville Radio's My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt. Cruz won a dinner for two from Frida's Cocina Mexicana.

Cruz won the prize by going to the Facebook page for Frida's Cocina Mexicana and finding what the name of the platter that includes Choriza & Chicken is, and if it can be served with french fries or rice.

Cruz said she loves Frida's and wanted to win this for her mom - Dixie Woody - because she is an amazing person that served as mom and dad to Cruz and her two sisters. She said her dad passed away when he was 27-years-old from cancer. He left behind a nine-year-old, a seven-year-old and a four-year-old Cruz.

Cruz said her mom did an incredible job raising them to become kind, caring, and good mothers themselves. She said she cannot image losing the love of your life at such a young age and picking up the pieces to provide a good life for three daughters.

Cruz said she has a lot of love and respect for her mother.

It's our first ever Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt! Bartlesville Radio and our participating sponsors are saluting Mom for Mother's Day and giving you chances to win gifts for her each day through Mother's Day.

You will be asked each day to go the website of our daily featured business and discover something in our Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt. When you find it, email that information to mom@bartlesvilleradio.com and also tell us why your mom is priceless.

One lucky winner will be drawn each day before 5:00 p.m. You have a chance at winning a specific prize each day and qualifying for the grand prize plus some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

All entries will be eligible for the grand prize: a stay at the Price Tower, Gallery/Tower tours and a Copper Bar Gift Certificate.

Stay tuned to your favorite station on Friday to find out how you can win a $25 gift certificate from Looking Sharp.

Other businesses honoring mom in this year's My Mom's Priceless Contest are: Truity Credit Union, Windles Rock & Jewelry, Mr. Klean Car Wash, Flowerland, The Cupcake Bar & Bakery, and Simply Maid.