Posted: May 08, 2020 12:16 PMUpdated: May 08, 2020 12:16 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after stealing $96 from a man during a physical altercation earlier this week. Casey Shea appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a charge of strongarm robbery.

According to an affidavit, Shea was helping a female recover property from a man she was in a previous relationship with. The pair arrived at an apartment on the 1400 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard where the victim lived. When the victim opened the door Shea ran up and demanded money from him. Shea overpowered the victim and took $96.

Shea claims his he owed the money and the victim willingly gave it to him before the altercation took place. The defendant’s bond was set at $20,000.