Posted: May 08, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: May 08, 2020 2:19 PM

Max Gross

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Thursday evening in Pawnee County. A 13-year-old boy was reportedly walking across U.S. 64 and was struck by a 2007 Dodge Durango. The incident occurred one mile west of the Bears Glen overpass near Westport, Oklahoma.

The boy was a Cleveland resident. He was transported to the Oklahoma State University medical center in Tulsa by Mercy EMS. He was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital. No one in the vehicle was harmed.