Posted: May 08, 2020 2:49 PMUpdated: May 08, 2020 2:49 PM

Max Gross

Congratulations to LouAnn Blain for winning our final daily prize drawing in the My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt. Blain wins a $25 gift certificate for Lookin’ Sharp Laundry and Dry Cleaning.

Blain won the prize by identifying ‘Jim’s Formal Wear’ as the brand of tuxedo available for rental.

Blain chose to honor her Mother with a Poem:

M – always MOM, forever friend and confidant. She chose to be called Granny to our Children.

O – Others first. She is a hard working person. At 80+ she is planting seeds in her garden for her Pastor’s Family, she will take care of it and they will reap.

T – Talented. Whether gardening or quilting or sewing or cooking or bookkeeping, she does a fine job.

H – Hard Worker.

E – Eternal. Heaven is her Hope and her Reason for Living. She wants the world around her to know Jesus and accept Him as their Savior.

R – Resourceful. Maybe to our dismay we have watched her use it ALL. Blue Jeans are made into quilts, leftovers into meals, garden produce in the freezer, etc.

Thanks Mom for All you do and for Loving Us!

Blain also wins Gallery Tour passes from the price tower. All entries will be eligible for the My Mom’s Priceless Grand Prize… a stay at the Price Tower, Gallery and Tower tour passes and a Copper Bar gift certificate to be drawn Monday, Ma y11 at 8 a.m.

Other businesses honoring mom this year are: Truity Credit Union, Windles Rock & Jewelry, Mr. Klean Car Wash, Flowerland, The Cupcake Bar & Bakery, Simply Maid and Frida’s Cocina Mexicana.

No more daily prizes will be drawn in the contest.