Posted: May 08, 2020 3:31 PMUpdated: May 08, 2020 3:31 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety hopes to begin issuing Real ID's to Oklahomans by July 1st at select locations. This date depends on COVID-19 restrictions and how quickly they are able to train employees with the tag agencies. The original target date to begin issuing the ID's had been April 30th of this year.

The Real ID Act sets forth requirements for a drivers license or other ID card to be accepted by the federal government for “official purposes” as defined by the United States Department of Homeland Security. Official purposes are defined as boarding flights, entering federal buildings or nuclear power plants.