Posted: May 12, 2020 12:43 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Budget Board will meet in the basement of the County Administration Building on Wednesday morning at 10:00 o'clock to discuss COVID-19 return to work policy and procedures.

During the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday, District One Commissioner Mitch Antle said he has had a resource packet from McAfee & Taft prepared for the meeting. He said he believes they need to eliminate the specificity of a response to COVID19, and make it a general illness response.

The cancellation and reappropriation of Washington County funds will be discussed. The 2020-21 Estimate of Needs and proposed budget workshop will be weighed as well.

The Washington County Budget Board will also discuss the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and unemployment fraud claims before they adjourn.