Posted: May 13, 2020 2:05 PMUpdated: May 13, 2020 3:37 PM

Max Gross

Several Nowata County Officials have echoed the sentiment that the county is fortunate to have not suffered any COVID-19 related deaths. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports just four active cases (23 total, 19 recovered) in Nowata County. However, Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers says citizens must remain vigilant.

Nowata County has largely avoided some of the issues that have caused strain in other counties, especially avoiding widespread outbreaks at nursing homes or other long-term care facilities. The latest OSDH report lists just three cases of this manor in Nowata County currently.

Summers says she has supplies including masks, gloves and surface disinfectants available for use for the county offices. Several local government entities have stated that re-opening is contingent upon having sufficient PPE and sanitation supplies.