Posted: May 14, 2020 4:53 PMUpdated: May 14, 2020 4:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Ramona Police Department said 18-year-old William Cody Smith of Ramona was arrested on Thursday afternoon for allegedly stealing a four wheeler.

According to the RPD, the vehicle was recovered quickly. Police say that Smith admitted to taking the ATV because his girlfriend was tired of walking.

Smith was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Washington County Jail.

The Ramona Police Department says an arrest is not a conviction, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.