Posted: May 15, 2020 10:54 AMUpdated: May 15, 2020 10:58 AM

Garrett Giles

While there appears to be no end to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Convoy of Hope remains optimistic that we will get through this together.

Jeff Nene, the national spokesperson for the non-profit organization, said when the crisis ends, they will continue to do what they do best.

Being kind to communities and churches around the world is their mission. The Convoy of Hope has a Children's Feeding program that has been impacted by COVID-19. The international program feeds approximately 300,000 children every single school day in 18 different countries.

Nene added that the Convoy of Hope will continue with their women's empowerment program. He said they will also continue to teach people how to grow their own food through the non-profits agriculture program. To learn more about Convoy of Hope, visit convoyofhope.org.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the Convoy of Hope surpassed their goal to raise 10-million meals to feed those that are struggling across the nation. They have raised just over 15-million meals.

Pictured is Convoy of Hope partnering with local churches in Bartlesville for a Day of Hope at Johnstone Park in August 2019.