Posted: May 15, 2020 11:21 AMUpdated: May 15, 2020 11:58 AM

Garrett Giles

The Avenue Salon in Bartlesville reported on Facebook that one of their three working cosmetologists has tested positive for COVID-19.

It was said that the cosmetologist’s last day in the salon was 11 days ago on Monday May 4th, 2020. A few days later she began showing symptoms and refrained from returning to work at The Avenue Salon out of an abundance of caution.

In the interim, Nathan and Jamie Berg, the owners of The Avenue Salon, have been deep cleaning above and beyond normally required state board certified practices, what City of Bartlesville has required, and they have diligently adhered to all CDC guidelines regarding protocols moving forwards.

After waiting for lab test results for an extended period of time, she was finally advised Wednesday, May 13th, that cosmetologist was indeed positive despite her symptoms remaining mild and minor. She has also yet to run a fever above 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

None of the other stylists in house have experienced symptoms over the past 11 days and none of their customers have advised of such either so this is indeed believed to be an isolated incident.

Upon learning of the actual positive test result on Wednesday, The Avenue Salon Management reached out to the Director of the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology for guidance on continuing operations or waiting the three additional days to come to 14 days since the stylist was in the premises.

The Director of Operations within the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology advised that given all the information, there was no need to temporarily suspend business operations other than continuing to perform the stringent cleaning as had been administered before. The Avenue Salon respects their decision and will continue to do so. They say they respect and are thankful for each of their clients, and they appreciate the continued loyalty.

