Posted: May 15, 2020 3:33 PMUpdated: May 15, 2020 3:34 PM

Trey Stumpff

Bartlesville High School will be having a drive-through available for students to pick up items that were left in their lockers and to return any textbooks, library books.

The drive-through will take place on Monday, May 18th through Thursday, May 21st from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The students need to check the schedule for each day, as each day is specific pickup by class.

The drive-through will be set up in front of the Fine Arts Center off of 18th street between Shawnee Ave. and Hillcrest Drive.

The school asks that students and families remain in their vehicle and wait in the student pick-up/drop-off area. Please remain in your car until approached by a staff member.

Please remember to bring any school-owned items (textbooks, library books, novels) to the school on this day to be checked in.

As a reminder BPS states, “We are asking that anyone that has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 or showing any symptoms to refrain from coming to the school.”