Posted: May 21, 2020 2:13 PMUpdated: May 21, 2020 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A night of leisure between women resulted in a burglary charge. Shawnna Owens was arrested for an incident that took place in Bartlesville on May 5. It is alleged that Owens was drinking with the victim at an apartment on the 1400 block of Santa Fe Avenue on the night in question.

The victim claimed that she did not want to drink with Owens anymore. Later in the night Owens went through an unlocked front door at the victim’s apartment and confronted her. A witness says that she came into the room to see the two women in a physical altercation. It is alleged that Owens punched the victim in her shoulder. Bond for Owens was set at $5,000.