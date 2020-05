Posted: May 25, 2020 5:38 AMUpdated: May 25, 2020 5:38 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office says it will continue the search for a missing man near Big Creek on Monday. The report of a missing 85-year-old man came in on Friday. Crews have been searching for the man all weekend long. He was reportedly fishing in the area and did not return home.

No further information has released at this time.