Posted: May 25, 2020 9:50 AMUpdated: May 25, 2020 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Economic Development Authority is making progress on getting wayfinding signs to place throughout the City of Dewey.

City Manager Kevin Trease said they are in the process of costing out those signs. He said the signage is to help direct people around the community to parks, City Hall, the fire station, the police station, the library, etc.

This is also being done with the hopes of promoting the community and helping visitors around town. When someone new comes to town, it is hard to find things. Trease said getting those will help people navigate to the many sights in Dewey.

The Dewey Economic Authority has several ideas as to where they might put the wayfinding signs. The locations include:

Off U.S. Highway 75 and down Don Tyler Avenue

Durham Road and Hwy 75

Durham Road and Hwy 123

Around city parks (i.e. Don Tyler Park)

Trease added that the authority has discussed several designs for the wayfinding signage as well. No action has been taken on the item yet, but Trease said he believes the public will be pleased when the signs are purchased and set up.