Posted: May 25, 2020 12:25 PMUpdated: May 25, 2020 12:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 53 new coronavirus cases and two virus related deaths on Memorial Day. That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,090. The virus has killed 313 Oklahomans.

Locally, case numbers and deaths remain unchanged. Washington County is still reporting 310 cases. There has been one COVID-19 case reported in Washington County since Friday. 33 people have died from the virus in Washington County during the pandemic, and 270 people have recovered.

Osage County remains at 94 cases, 8 deaths and 81 recoveries. Nowata County remains steady with 23 cases, 22 recoveries and no deaths.

Nursing Home Numbers by County :