Posted: May 26, 2020 2:29 PMUpdated: May 26, 2020 2:48 PM

Garrett Giles

According to Brooke Arbeitman, the Public Information Officer with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, an employee within the Washington County Sheriff's Office is being investigated.

On Friday, May 8th, the OSBI was requested by the Washington County District Attorney's Office to investigate an employee within the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The request to the OSBI was made to see if any crimes had been committed by the employee.

Arbeitman said she could not comment on what those crimes might be at this time. Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said that employee was put on paid administrative leave.

The OSBI is continuing their investigation at this time. We will have more information when it becomes available.