Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Tuesday morning and they were interested in finding out how the re-opening of the courthouse was going.

There was brief talk about re-opening the courthouse to the public with no restrictions or procedures, but that was quickly shot down by the commissioners. While a few courthouse employees and members of the public are upset about the current requirements put in place, the commissioners opted to keep everything the same as it was last week and put the agenda item back up for discussion next week.

In weeks past, the commissioners had considered setting a date to resume meeting at the courthouse for Monday, June 1st. At Tuesday's meeting, district three commissioner Darren McKinney made the observation that with the social distancing guidelines in place, only four or five people would be able to fit into the commissioners room. As a result, they mad the decision to continue meeting at the fairgrounds until further notice.

There were three utility permits signed for district one and another one signed for district three. They also accepted bids for tabulation on grader blades, road and bridge items, non state spec rock and state spec rock.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will take place next Monday at the Osage County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.