Posted: May 27, 2020 2:35 PMUpdated: May 27, 2020 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

There were four utility permits signed at Tuesday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting. District three commissioner Darren McKinney says the utility permit he signed is for the Green Country Fire Department and they will be cutting the road, but he feels safe in allowing the company to proceed with the work.

District one had the other three utility permits at Tuesday's meeting. District one commissioner Randall Jones was fine with signing all three of the permits.