Posted: May 29, 2020 10:34 AMUpdated: May 29, 2020 10:34 AM

Max Gross

There are no changes in Washington County COVID-19 cases numbers for the second straight day. The latest Oklahoma State Department of Health report lists 314 cases, 273 recoveries and 35 deaths. Washington lists the fifth most COVID-19 cases of any county in the state.

Osage County lists 95 cases, an increase of one case since Thursday, 83 listed recoveries and eight deaths. Nowata County continues to list 23 cases and 22 recoveries and zero deaths.

Three deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Friday. There are now 329 deaths in the state due to the coronavirus. Statewide cases are now at 6,338, a jump of 68 since Thursday.

