Posted: May 30, 2020 9:00 AMUpdated: May 30, 2020 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The Kiddie Park in Bartlesville is opening on Tuesday, June 2nd for the 73rd season.

Gates will open at 6:45 p.m. and the rides will start up at 7:00 p.m. The Kiddie Park will close Tuesday through Thursday at 9:30 p.m. The attractions will close at 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

There will be no gate admission. All you have to do is pay 50 cents per ride. New to the Kiddie Park is a 9-hole mini golf course for kids of all ages. Concessions will also be available when the park opens.

Listen to your radio on the week of June 8th as Bartlesville Radio will be giving away family packs to include tickets and snacks for up to six people.