Posted: Jun 03, 2020 2:22 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 2:50 PM

Max Gross

The wife of Ron Baker, a fisherman who was found deceased near Big Creek in Nowata County wanted to extend her gratitude to everyone who spent time searching for her husband over Memorial Day weekend. She sent a letter a letter to the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office that read:

“On behalf of my family, we would like to thank all those who spent time searching for our Beloved Husband and Father. We are humbled, amazed and so blessed by each one of you. We are praying those blessings will enrich each of your lives as you have ours.”

The Baker family also thanked businesses that donated items to allow those who were searching to continue looking. A search went on for five days around the area.