Posted: Jun 04, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

It was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 7th, but an election pertaining to the appointment of officers to sit on the Dewey City Council will take place in Dewey at the end of the month.

The Dewey City Council elected to rescind and reschedule the election in an emergency meeting held in late March because of COVID-19. In that meeting, City Manager Kevin Trease said the Election Board informed them that all elections previously scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 7th needed to be moved to a later date. He said the resolution rescinds the election that was to take place on April and it extends the terms of existing council members to the first Monday of July.

They extended the terms for the Council members because their charter says their authority would end in the first meeting of May otherwise. The election pertaining to the appointment of officers to sit on the Dewey City Council has be rescheduled for Tuesday, June 30th.

Mayor Tom Hays was the only one who had filed for his seat on the Dewey City Council in February, so he will remain as Dewey’s mayor. Running unopposed for the Ward Three seat is Cordell Rumsey. Ashley Clark elected not to run as an incumbent for the seat.

As for the pending races for seats on the Dewey City Council, Ward One City Councilor Wayne Sell filed in February as an incumbent for his seat. Running against Sell is Michael Bean. Fighting for the Ward Two seat on the Dewey City Council will be the incumbent Stephanie Hicks going against Terry Meade. Lastly, incumbent Kay Bales will duke it out with David Williams for the Ward Four seat.