Posted: Jun 04, 2020 1:30 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2020 2:26 PM

Unemployment Numbers Skyrocket Locally, Statewide

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has released unemployment percentages by county for the month of April 2020, and there has been a significant increase in unemployment locally.

Washington County's unemployment rate is listed at 13-percent with 2,694 people out of a job. The unemployment rate in Washington County in March 2020 was 3.1-percent.

Osage County's unemployment rate sits at 14-percent. 2,756 people are without a job in Osage County. In March 2020, Osage County had a 3.5-percent unemployment rate.

Then there is Nowata County, whose unemployment rate has gone up to 10-percent with 429 individuals without a job. Nowata County had a 2.8-percent unemployment rate in March 2020.

Statewide, the unemployment rate went from 2.9-percent in March to 13.7-percent in April. 53,727 people were listed as unemployed before the latest update from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. 242,677 individuals are now listed as unemployed by the OESC.

For a more in-depth look into the statistics released by the OESC, click here.


