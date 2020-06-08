Posted: Jun 08, 2020 10:25 AMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Bids opened on Monday morning during the Washington County Commissioners' meeting to determine who would be in charge of ballot printing in Washington County.

The bid process for ballot printing occurs annually. Midwest Printing Company of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and Royal Printing Company of Oklahoma City made bids for the ballot printing. Those bids were reviewed by Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, who recommended the bid be awarded to the Royal Printing Company.

The Commissioners approved Royal Printing Company to be in charge of ballot printing for Washington County during the Fiscal Year 2020-2021.