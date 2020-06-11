Posted: Jun 11, 2020 3:22 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2020 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

President Donald Trump made the announcement on Wednesday that he would be resuming his rallies and the first stop is set to take place in Tulsa on Friday, June 19th. We now know that the event will be held at the BOK Center.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has released the following statement regarding Trump's visit:

“We are honored President Trump accepted our invitation to our great state. The President is making Oklahoma his first campaign stop since March 2nd and his visit here confirms Oklahoma is the national example in responsibility and safely re-opening. I am excited to welcome President Trump to Tulsa next week and for Oklahoman's to show the world how we are a top 10 state.”

President Trump's rally is set to take place during Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration, a day that marks the end of slavery in the United States. Organizers have already scheduled such events to take place downtown that evening.