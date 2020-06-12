Posted: Jun 12, 2020 9:01 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 9:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Senior Class of Copan High School received their diplomas Friday evening and it was a night filled with laughter, tears, memories and talk of good times that are yet to come. Antonia Stewart gave the Valedictorian Address and spoke on the challenges that her senior class has been through.

District 10 Representative for the State of Oklahoma, Judd Strom was the evening's guest speaker and he encouraged the seniors to search for what they truly want to do in life.

The Copan Class of 2020's senior song is, “Laughed Until We Cried,” by Jason Aldean, while the class colors are navy blue and blush and the class flower is a carnation. The Class motto is, “It's Just starting to get western around here.”

There will be a replay of this graduation on Monday evening that you can hear on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 this Monday at 6:06 p.m. Congratulations to the Copan Class of 2020.