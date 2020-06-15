Posted: Jun 15, 2020 7:57 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 7:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A brief public hearing on the annual budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 was held during the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday evening.

Mayor Tom Hays said some caution is being exercised with the budget because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said they kept the budget a little flat because the do not know what to expect from the coronavirus.

When the budget was being drafted, those that were working on it did everything in their power to stay in line with what they thought their revenue would be. Mayor Hays said if the revenue is higher, they can certainly increase the funding.

Once the public hearing closed the Dewey City Council would go on and approve a resolution to adopt the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for the City of Dewey and the Dewey Public Works Authority.

Approximately $1.1-million is going towards Dewey’s general fund. Below is the breakdown for that fund:

General Fund

Administration $254,298.50

Police $666,850

Municipal court $15,566

Fire Department $81,100

Street Department $7,000

Cemetery $3,600

Parks $4,000

Library $79,385

$797,617 will go toward Special Revenue Funds. Below is the breakdown:

Special Revenue Funds

SRF $106,000

Capital Improvements $200,000

Street and Alley $29,000

Special Library $19,617

Law Enforcement Training $49,000

CLEET $29,000.00

Special Fire $30,000

Cemetery Care $10,000

Tech Support $45,000

PSO Franchise Econo. Deve. $26,000

Perpetual Care $5,000

Police Benefit $5,000

Utility Capital Improvement $69,000

GO FF 05 Sinking Fund $175,000

Then there is the Meter Trust, which will receive $52,500. Also of note, the Dewey City Council would approve a resolution to amend the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. The amendment called for a $10,000 revenue increase in sales tax and a $2,456 revenue increase in cemetery fees. A $12,465 expenditure increase for salary / wages was included in the amendment.

A lease agreement between the City of Dewey and Community Action Resource & Development, Inc. would be approved by the Dewey City Council as well on Monday evening. City Manager Kevin Trease said the item was standard and there were no changes in the agreement.

Approximately $1.7-million dollars is going toward the Dewey Public Works Authority. Trease said that the DPWA normal works on street repairs and that some of the funds would be dedicated to road work. The fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for the Dewey Public Works Authority would be approved in the DPWA meeting, which followed the Dewey City Council meeting.

After the DPWA meeting, the Dewey Educational Facilities Authority convened. The authority approved a resolution to adopt their $6,000 fiscal year budget for 2020-2021. The $6,000 bond payment comes from work that has been conducted in the past by the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education. The City of Dewey is the guaranteer and DPS pays them a small payment one year and a larger payment the next.

Trease said DPS will pay a little over a million dollars next year. He said that will be the district's last payment, which will satisfy their bond.