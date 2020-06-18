Posted: Jun 17, 2020 9:39 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 12:48 PM

Garrett Giles

On Thursday June 18th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The Agape’ Mission will be “shredding” their mortgage for their new facility. To celebrate, a Debt Free Day full of "shredding the mortgage" festivities will be held.

Agape’ Mission began raising funds in January of 2014 and after 4.5 years of fundraising, they “finally” had raised their goal: that was until the bids came in and the final expense totaled about $250,000 higher than first planned. They broke ground on the new facility in April 2018 and by Monday, Oct 1st, 2018 they were moving into the new facility. They served out of a 3,000 square-foot building for 18.5 years, and now they have a completely paid for facility with 9,765 sq. ft and a price tag of $1.6 million. Crossland Construction built their new facility.

Agape Mission has served through the pandemic, one at a time through the front door. As of Monday, June 8, 2020 they were able to open their dining room again for guests, with masks, extra cleaning and spreading out tables.

Agape Mission is the only “soup kitchen” in Washington County and served over 52,000 meals in 2019. Agape’ Mission also does the Food for Kids Program in all Washington County Schools, Caney Valley Schools and one in Osage County, which is Bowring Elementary.

Sherri Smith, Executive Director/Founder said the dining room is named after her late sister, Lesa Wilhite Duffield and the celebration, would have actually been her birthday.

The Ann and Henry Zarrow Foundation of Tulsa and The Mabee Foundation of Tulsa gave funds to help build the new facility, along with The Lyon Foundation and Parsons Foundation of Bartlesville, and The Cresap Family Foundation of Oklahoma City.

Agape’s clients will get their favorite lunch served to them from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, which is meatloaf, mashed potatoes, salad, roll and dessert. Then, Smith will “shred” the mortgage, the Wall of Honor will be presented with names of donors, and Pastor Darryl Wootton of Spirit Church will blow the “shofar.”