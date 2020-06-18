Posted: Jun 18, 2020 2:18 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 2:18 PM

Ty Loftis

At Pawhuska’s School Board meeting Monday evening, the Board was presented with the option to renew their auto, property and liability insurance with the Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group or approve a contract with the Oklahoma Schools Risk Management Trust to save $15,000. An associate from OSIG was on hand to assure the board that their services are worth the $134,000 price tag.

Superintendent David Cash made the recommendation that they renew the contract with OSIG.

Cash let the board know that most, if not all school buildings have hail damage. An engineer from OSIG has been out to look at the roofs.