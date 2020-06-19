Posted: Jun 19, 2020 2:16 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 2:53 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after threatening to perform an act of violence against two police officers as well as resisting arrest. Xavier Johnson was charged with two misdemeanor counts during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

Court documents allege that while officers were trying to pat search Johnson he actively resisted. Johnson allegedly attempted to lunge at and fight members of his family after officers detained him against their patrol vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. Johnson then allegedly threatened to shoot the officers if they touched him. Bond for Johnson was set at $3,000.