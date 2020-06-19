News
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 3:47 PMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 3:47 PM
Carpenter Wins Day Seven of Dad Deserves It Contest
Richard Carpenter is Bartlesville Radio's day seven winner on the Dad Deserves It! Digital Scavenger Hunt.
Carpenter won a $50 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Truity Credit Union. Carpenter says that his memories with his dad include fishing. He says his weekend always ended the same way, up to his elbows in fish guts. It takes a long time to clean a hundred fish. By Sunday morning there would be about 60 fish waiting to be cleaned. Dad would start about 10:00a.m. and take a break for lunch, after which he would be presented with another ice chest full of fish to clean.
As a daily winner, Carpenter will be eligible for the Dad Deserves It! GRAND PRIZE, which includes a three night stay at Canyon Plaza Resort, two passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery & Adventure, as well as parking and admission to Grand Canyon National Park. The grand prize winner will be drawn on Monday, June 22nd at 8:00 a.m.
