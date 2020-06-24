Posted: Jun 24, 2020 9:19 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on many in-person events for businesses, non-profits, church and more, but the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO says it's time we get back to some sort of normal.

Chamber CEO Sherri Wilt says the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will resume Business After Hours live starting July 9th, and the Hilton Garden Inn from 4pm to 5:30pm.

Wilt is also excited about getting the Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX started.

Leadership Bartlesville is an issue-oriented leadership development program of the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce that informs, motivates, and increases the awareness of selected participants through seminars and interaction with community decision makers. The goals for the Leadership Bartlesville program are to develop participant awareness of the Bartlesville area, its problems, challenges, and opportunities by examining the major systems which contribute to patterns of life in the area; to provide opportunities for communication among emerging and established leadership for public and private organizations, planning bodies, and commissions; and to motivate and encourage participants to assume community leadership roles.

Leadership Bartlesville is open to all interested residents of the Bartlesville area and does not discriminate because of age, sex, race, religion, or national origin. Participants are selected on the basis of ability, demonstrated interest in the Bartlesville community, and insight for effective leadership.

The deadline for completed applications is July 7th at 5pm. Completed applications can be submitted on-line or can returned to the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Leadership Bartlesville, 201 SW Keeler, Bartlesville, OK 74003. If mailing, they must be postmarked by June 30, 2020.

Wilt is also looking forward to building upon the success of last year's Christmas in the Ville.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST WITH CHAMBER CEO SHERRI WILT