Posted: Jun 30, 2020 10:28 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 10:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Andrea Nightingale retained her seat on the Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education following Tuesday night’s Primary Election.

Nightingale (pictured below) said she was humbled to see all the votes come in. She said she is honored to keep serving the community through Bartlesville Public Schools.

Calling into the KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 studio during election coverage, Nightingale said she knows there are interesting, unprecedented, and challenging times ahead for public schools. She said she is looking forward to working with the other board members, administration, and staff that work for Bartlesville Public Schools to make the best plan possible for the employees and students in the district.

Nightingale had 72.59-percent of the vote or 5,644 votes by the end of the night. Her opponent, Robert Wall, received 27.41-percent of the vote or 2,131 votes.

