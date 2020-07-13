News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 01, 2020 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 10:25 AM
OKM Music Especially For Kids Lineup
Although the 2020 OKM Music Festival has been postponed to September 4 - 10, 2020, The "Especially for Kids" programs are set for the week of July 13, 2020.
Most “Especially for Kids” events held in July will also be available for Live-Stream through OKM Music’s Facebook page.
With events for kids of all ages, the 2020 Especially for Kids offers a little bit of something for all local youth.
All “Especially for Kids” events require an event RSVP! Please RSVP through the OKM website or by calling 918-336-9900.
We spoke on COMMUNITY CONNECTION with pianist Jenny LIn, who will be featured on July 15th presenting Melody Mostly Music Day.
Lin, who lives in New York, says she will interact and perform with the children via Facebook from a beautiful recording studio in Virginia where she is working on a recording project.
Lin looks forward to telling the story of a day in the life of a child accompanied by classical music selections with which to engage with the youngsters.
If attending an event online via Live-Stream, advance materials are required for pick up: July 8 – 10 at the OKM Office.
For More Information on Especially for Kids and the OKM Music Festival, log on to https://okmmusic.org/
July Events
VIOLIN ADVENTURES W/ ASHLEY ALLISON
Monday, July 13 // 1pm & 3pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // Free // RSVP Required
“ONCE UPON A TIMLEY” & “SECRETS OF A VEGETABLE GARDEN” W/ MORIAH ROSS
Tuesday, July 14 // 10am, 1pm, 3pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // Free // RSVP Required// If attending Live-Stream, pick up materials at OKM Office July 8-10
“MELODY’S MOSTLY MUSICAL DAY” W/ PIANIST JENNY LIN
Wednesday, July 15 // 10am // Live Stream only // Free // RSVP Required
PIANO W/ MISS FOOTE
Wednesday, July 15 // 1pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // Free // RSVP Required
“DAN THE TAXI MAN” W/ MORIAH ROSS & AUTHOR ERIC ODE
Thursday, July 16 // 10am, 1pm, 3pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // FREE // RSVP Required // If attending Live-Stream, pick up materials at OKM Office July 8-10
MAGIC W/ JIM GREEN
Friday, June 17 // 10am & 1pm // Ambler Hall (Live Stream available) // FREE // RSVP Required
DISNEY MUSIC SONGBOX W/ JACKY MANNING
Friday, July 17 // 6pm – 7pm // Bartlesville Radio – Pick up cards at OKM Office July 8-17 // FREE // RSVP Required
PRINCE AND PRINCESS TEA
Saturday, July 18 // 1pm – 3pm // Fr. Lynch Hall // $10 per person // Get Tickets Here
« Back to News