Posted: Jul 02, 2020 1:02 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2020 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

In these times of uncertainty, it is unclear on what may happen from one day to the next. With that being said, the Board of Osage County Commissioners will talk about how to proceed with the annual free fair at their next meeting on Monday. Director of the Fair Board, Macy Strom was at last Monday's meeting asking what may happen in case of a worst case scenario.

Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of Cavalcade. Strom would like to do something at this year's fair to help raise some extra money so that the 2021 Cavalcade could be even more special.

Strom said this brings up the issue of charging people to enter the fair, something they have not done in years past. This is one of the issues the commissioners will be discussing at Monday's board meeting. The Osage County Free Fair is currently slated to start Wednesday, September 9th and run through that Saturday at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.