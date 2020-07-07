Posted: Jul 07, 2020 11:36 AMUpdated: Jul 07, 2020 11:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The seventh Osage Nation Congress Inauguration Ceremony, originally scheduled to take place at the Osage Casino in Tulsa has since been canceled and will now take place on the Osage Nation Campus. The event is still set to take place this Saturday. It will be a private ceremony that can be live-streamed.

Due to the current situation we are facing with COVID-19, the Osage Nation felt it would be best to hold the private ceremony. All who participate will be tested prior to entering the building and proper protocols will be followed. The seventh Osage Nation Congress will meet for their first session by remote location following the inauguration.

Joe Tillman, RJ Walker and John Maker were all re-elected, while Jodie Revard, Pam Shaw and Billy Keene were each elected to serve their first time in the June 1st election. Pawhuska last held an inauguration ceremony in 2014.