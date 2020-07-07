Posted: Jul 07, 2020 3:31 PMUpdated: Jul 07, 2020 3:31 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma State Legislatures recently voted to assist all 77 counties with additional funding in light of the COVID-19 pandemic for the next fiscal year. This money will be put into the highway fund and will be distributed to each district. District one commissioner for Osage County, Randall Jones explains how that money is distributed.

Because district one is so large, they will get nearly half of that money from the state. District two will get nearly 20 percent, leaving Kevin Paslay dissatisfied with the way they calculate who gets the money.

Paslay understands that it is difficult making everybody happy. Jones would go on to say that this is a subject that would have to get re-visited at a later date.

When the 2020 census numbers are released, the districts will change once again, meaning money will be distributed at different percentages.