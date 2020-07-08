Posted: Jul 08, 2020 4:06 AMUpdated: Jul 08, 2020 4:06 AM

Tom Davis

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set to start at 5:50 p.m. Friday to celebrate the official opening of the Tower Center at Unity Square.

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live from the event beginng at 5pm Monday on KYFM 100.1. Stop by out tent for a free t-shirt.

Approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election, the community green space is up and running and available for use.

The grand opening will be immediately followed by the Sizzlin' Summer Series "Beach Party" with live music, food trucks and an opportunity for kids to cool off under the spray of a Bartlesville fire truck.

The events are free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Social distancing and the frequent use of hand sanitizer will be encouraged, and masks are recommended, though optional.

