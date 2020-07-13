Posted: Jul 13, 2020 8:27 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2020 8:27 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the administration building Monday evening and a new board member in Jean Ann Simmons was sworn in. Simmons takes over for Patricia Counts.

A majority of the meeting was spent discussing on how to safely send the students back to school this fall. The school sent out a survey to parents asking how they felt about sending their students back to school. Nearly 75 percent of respondents said they would prefer in-person learning with the traditional school calendar. The survey further showed that 23 percent of those who responded would want online classes only, which Pawhuska Schools will be offering.

Superintendent David Cash said Monday will be a virtual day for all students and those opting to partake in the in-person experience will come to class Tuesday through Friday. Cash added that staff and students will have their temperatures checked daily and those with a temperature of 100.2 degrees or higher will be asked to go home.

Cash added that even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the school is in fine shape financially. The board approved all items in the consent agenda, including allowing a varsity cheer camp to take place at Oren Terrill Field House later this month and letting Pawhuska Youth Sports use the High School football facilities through November.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska School Board meeting will be Monday, August 10th at 5:30 in the evening.