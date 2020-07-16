Posted: Jul 16, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2020 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County Sheriff’s deputy suffered a broken leg after he was ran over by a suspect when attempting to make a traffic stop in early May. Things could have been much worse if not for the heroic actions taken by Pawhuska Police Officer Bobby Sappington. Sappington was recently recognized for his actions at a Pawhuska City Council meeting.

The defendant, Cameron Enox, was struck by one of the bullets, but has since been taken to jail.