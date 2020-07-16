Posted: Jul 16, 2020 3:12 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2020 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Nightly musical performances have started up at Cavalcade and proper safety precautions are being taken so that everyone can attend. Generally, they put 4,000 tickets up for sale, but this year they are only offering up 1,000 advanced tickets. Chairman of the event, Jeff Bute talks about past crowds.

Bute says based off of general admission space of where the concert will be taking place, up to 22,000 people could fit in that area. Bute welcomes everybody to come out and have a good time.

Musical performances begin at 10:30 nightly with Bo Phillips performing on Thursday, Jason Boland and the Stragglers playing on Friday and Shane Smith and the Saints playing on Saturday.